After Jho Low’s jab, WSJ says 1MDB issues subject to scrutiny

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Financial daily Wall Street Journal (WSJ) defended today its coverage of on-the-run broker Low Taek Jho and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), following accusation that it was aimed at promoting its own book on the topic.

“The Wall Street Journal has a longstanding tradition of tough, ethical and fair journalism with high standards that have been the newspaper’s hallmark for over a century,” the American publication said in a statement.

“The many investigations and other activity pertaining to 1Malaysia Development Berhad are the subject of legitimate public interest and serious journalistic scrutiny. Given that, we will continue to cover the story as we have and in the same responsible manner.

“As always, we are open to talking with anyone who has questions, especially significant figures in ongoing news stories,” it said.

Earlier, a spokesman for the billionaire known as Jho Low claimed WSJ only believes in sources who advance its storyline in the upcoming book written by its journalists, while ignoring facts that get in the way of the book’s themes.

WSJ reported today that Low is being harboured by China, quoting Malaysian officials.

Malaysia does not have an extradition treaty with China.

Two of the journalists who reported on the piece — Bradley Hope and Tom Wright — will be releasing a book on Low and 1MDB next month, titled Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World.