Weng Son eyes dream debut at Asian Games

JAKARTA, Aug 17 — National wushu athlete Wong Weng Son is optimistic of marking a dream debut at the 2018 Asian Games in the Changquan event which will take place at JIEXPO Kamaroyan in Jakarta this Sunday.

Weng Son, who became the world Jianshu champion at World Wushu Championships in Kazan, Russia, last October, said he was in good shape and ready to showcase his best performances.

He said intensive preparation had helped him handle emotional stress better, thereby injecting confidence to do well in his debut.

“I am in good shape both mentally and physically. On a scale of one to 10, I’d say it’s a 9.

“The atmosphere here is good and the pressure is not too high, but it does not mean I’m overconfident. The confidence to win is there, and to ensure I do well I just have to keep my emotions in check,” he told Bernama at the national wushu squad’s official training session here today.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) silver medallist acknowledged that it would be tough to go up against athletes from China and Taiwan, but that a podium finish was still possible.

“There are 19 participants in the event I am taking part in and all of them have their own strengths. In terms of performance, there is not much of a gap among us.

“But this is the Asian Games and the desire to win a medal is very high. I expect the competition to be fierce,” he said.

The Changquan event this Sunday offers one gold medal with Weng Son and another national athlete, Yeap Wai Kin set to take on the challenge for the country. — Bernama