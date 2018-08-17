Ex-Kedah assemblyman under MACC probe freed on bail

The man was detained on Monday after giving his statement on the case to the MACC at the Kedah MACC Office. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

ALOR SETAR, Aug 17 — A former assemblyman in Kedah who was remanded for five days from Tuesday to facilitate investigation into the alleged misappropriation of mentri besar’s special fund totalling RM30,000, was released on bail yesterday.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the assemblyman, with a title Datuk, was released on RM15,000 bail with one surety.

He was detained on Monday after giving his statement on the case to the MACC at the Kedah MACC Office.

According to the source, the assemblyman was alleged to have applied for the fund in February for the purpose of organising a programme, but once approved, the fund was not used for the said purpose. — Bernama