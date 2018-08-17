Ali Hamsa: Civil service among first to bring changes

Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said that the civil service was among the earliest to express its commitment to bring about changes within the first 100 days of the new government administration. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The civil service was among the earliest to express its commitment to bring about changes within the first 100 days of the new government administration, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

He said during that period, several changes were made to ensure a smooth administration including by implementing administrative restructuring in government departments as well as the reshuffle of high-ranking government officials.

“The changes are being carried out in line with the government’s vision of reforming administrative institutions,” he said in a statement in conjunction with 100 days of Pakatan Harapan administering the nation today.

Ali also listed down some of the changes that had been made, among them;

Termination of contracts of special envoys and former prime minister’s advisers who were political appointees.

Abolishment of six government agencies to reduce administrative costs.

Reducing agencies and departments under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department from 90 to 48.

Appointment of secretaries-general of 11 ministries.

Establishment of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption to address integrity issues among civil servants.

English competency tests for senior officials in a bid to improve the efficiency of public delivery.

Introducing myPortfolio (Desk File, Work Procedure Manual and Flowchart) to enhance efficiency of government departments.

Ali said the changes would also be a continuous process.

He also stressed that the public service would continue to play a key role as an implementer to facilitate the administration of the current government.

“The charter of public service is aimed at providing the best services to the people, as well as making the civil servants as the backbone of the government which has been given the mandate by the people through a democratic process,” he said.

Ali said that issues such as acts of treason and document leaks had also been addressed by taking disciplinary and legal action against the perpetrators to ensure the smooth running of the government. — Bernama