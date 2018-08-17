Minister: Defence Ministry assets being mobilised for cloud seeding

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks during an interview at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KLANG, Aug 17 — The Defence Ministry has mobilised its assets to carry out cloud seeding to address the hot and hazy conditions in several parts of the country.

Its minister, Mohamad Sabu said two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft were sent out this morning to locate suitable clouds in the Selangor and Perak airspace, to precipitate rain.

“We need to find suitable clouds and locations to make cloud seeding a success,” he told reporters after visiting the peat soil area at Johan Setia here today.

Also present was Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman.

According to Mohamad, the hazy condition in the country was not caused by forest fires here but had been blown from Sumatra, Indonesia.

For the record the Air Pollutant Index readings for Banting and Johan Setia at 4pm today were unhealthy at 106 and 117 respectively.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the forest fires in the peat soil area were under control and currently only eight hectares of the area were still on fire as compared to 16 hectares yesterday.

He said the dry and hot weather this time around had made firefighting a problem and as such he advised the public, especially the estate and farm owners not to carry out open burning.

“This month the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received 545 reports on open burning,” he added. — Bernama