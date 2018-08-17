Sabah seeks autonomy on education from federal govt

Sabah wants the federal government to provide autonomous powers to the state on matters pertaining to education so that its implementation and development can be managed more efficiently. — AFP pic

TAWAU, Aug 17 — Sabah wants the federal government to provide autonomous powers to the state on matters pertaining to education so that its implementation and development can be managed more efficiently.

Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said the matter was discussed with the Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik and there was positive response to the request.

“Sabah needs to make autonomous decisions (on education), not because we want to confront the federal government but because we want Sabah rights on the matter to be well managed and discharged.

“We need the autonomy to make decisions in Sabah. Our policies are still in line with the decisions made by the Education Ministry until 2035,” said Dr Yusof, after a working visit to the District Education Office here today.

Speaking about his visit to a school in Long Pasia in Sipitang which lacked basic facilities, Dr Yusof said the school was built under the industrialised building system (IBS), but its construction did not meet the requirements set for schools.

“There is a dormitory (at the school) but there are no toilets and bathrooms and while there is a building with classrooms, there is no staff room for teachers nor a school office (that has been built), to carry out administrative work.

“This is one of the reasons why I want autonomous power for Sabah because our officers know exactly what is required until a project is completed,” he said.

Dr Yusof said that the federal government had allocated RM500 million this year to upgrade 120 schools in the state through the IBS technology.

“We have 700 schools in Sabah and they are expected to be upgraded within five years,” he said. — Bernama