WSJ just trying to sell books, Jho Low’s spokesman says following new report

Low's spokesman says the former will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and self-interest overrules legal process. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Fugitive billionaire Low Taek Jho’s spokesman has accused financial paper Wall Street Journal of “gross breach of journalistic ethics” for continuing to report on him, despite having a financial interest in a particular narrative.

The representative of the broker known as Jho Low claimed the United States daily only believes in sources who advance its storyline in the upcoming book written by its journalists, while ignoring facts that get in the way of the book’s themes.

“Today’s Wall Street Journal article was obviously planted there by the Mahathir regime, working with these reporters towards a common goal: The Wall Street Journal reporters have a book coming out next month that they are trying to sell.

“While Dr Mahathir is intent on advancing his own corrupt political agenda by assigning guilt without any form of legal process. So much for the rule of law,” said Low’s spokesman in a statement through his lawyers, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

WSJ reported today that Low is being harboured by China, quoting Malaysian officials.

Malaysia does not have an extradition treaty with China.

Two of the journalists who reported on the piece — Bradley Hope and Tom Wright — will be releasing a book on Low and 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) next month, titled Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World.

Low insisted that his case has been a trial-by-media from the start, “fuelled by leaks from prosecutors and government officials who have little interest in the truth.”

He later accused reporters of passing judgment before any evidence was presented in any court, to support the Mahathir administration.

“It is little wonder Mr Low believes there is no jurisdiction where he can get a fair hearing in this matter.

“To reiterate: Mr Low will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and self-interest overrules legal process,” he added.

Malaysia has recently seized Low’s superyacht Equanimity, claiming it was bought with money embezzled from 1MDB. It now seeks to seize Low’s private jet, currently grounded in Singapore.