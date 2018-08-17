Police launch new crime prevention patrol utilising Pulapol trainees

Fuzi said the Pulapol trainees would not be armed and will fall under the purview of the Dang Wangi district police. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Police today launched a special programme utilising trainees from the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) which will see them go on crime prevention patrols around the vicinities of KLCC.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who launched the programme, said this was part of the force’s objective in engaging with the public in their efforts to combat crime.

He said this will also give the 100,000-odd visitors to KLCC peace of mind.

“The trainees, who would be supervised by a ranking officer, will join the patrols on Saturdays at the initial stage.

“This is to accommodate and take into consideration the classes and other forms of training they are exposed to during the weekdays,” he said during the launch of the event, held at the Esplanade in KLCC this evening.

He said the Pulapol trainees, most of which would be from the centre along Jalan Semarak, would not be armed and will fall under the purview of the Dang Wangi district police.

“With the inclusion of these trainees, they are exposed to real life experiences, and not only to simulations,” he added.

At the same event, Mohamad Fuzi also officiated the KLCC auxiliary police beat base, situated right across the fountains of the Esplanade.

The beat, which began operations in May last year, had managed to lower the crime rate in Taman KLCC and Persiaran Menara Petronas.

“The crime rate from June to July dropped by up to 50 per cent this year as compared to the same time in 2017,” Mohamad Fuzi revealed.

Also present during the event were Petronas Group Health Safety Security Environment vice president Dzafri Sham Ahmad and Kuala Lumpur City Centre Property Holdings Berhad Group CEO Datuk Hashim Wahir.