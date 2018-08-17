Ringgit ends lower on weak buying sentiment

The ringgit was also weaker against other major currencies. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as sentiment remained weak, dampen by the slower economic growth recorded in the second quarter of this year, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.1050/1080 against the greenback from 4.1030/1070 on Thursday.

Bank Negara Malaysia today announced that the country recorded a second quarter growth of 4.5 per cent resulting from supply disruptions compared with the 5.4 per cent expansion recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

The ringgit was also weaker against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.2150/2204 against Thursday’s 5.2112/2179 and eased against the euro to 4.6723/6765 from 4.6651/6705 yesterday.

The local unit fell against the yen to 3.7129/7173 against 3.7021/7067 and narrowed against the Singapore dollar to 2.9842/9868 from 2.9810/9856 yesterday. — Bernama