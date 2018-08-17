New Dairy Milk Kopi C is Cadbury’s first localised flavour, available only in Malaysia

Cadbury Dairy Milk’s latest offering celebrates Malaysian flavours and culture. — Pix by Mondelez Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Makers of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mondelez International launched a new limited-edition flavour Kopi C exclusively for the Malaysian market.

The latest Dairy Milk Kopi C is the first ever localised flavour and pays homage to Malaysians’ love of traditional coffee shops, also known as the kopitiam. Renowned cartoonist Datuk Lat’s iconic illustrations are featured on selected Dairy Milk products.

The chocolate is a delectable blend of smooth milk chocolate with a bold hit of kopi c flavour.

If you’ve never had kopi c, it simply is coffee made with evaporated milk and a hint of sugar.

In celebration of Malaysian flavours and culture, the sleeves of selected Cadbury Dairy Milk products will feature hand-drawn illustrations by renowned cartoonist Datuk Lat.

Known for his signature drawings of Malaysian kampung life, the illustrations on the Dairy Milk sleeves will feature Lat’s most iconic character, Kampung Boy in three quintessential Malaysian settings — at a kenduri, a kopitiam and a sundry shop — all capturing our love affair with food.

“Growing up as a young boy in Malaysia, my earliest recollection of the brand was indulging in a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

“Throughout the years, my work has always been to showcase the spirit of togetherness of our beloved Malaysians who celebrate our differences and fully enjoy our unique way of life,” said Lat, whose real name is Mohammad Nor Mohammad Khalid.

“Datuk Lat’s point of view into local culture and flavours coupled with his incredible talent makes him the ideal partner for this campaign. We are very excited to be collaborating with him as both Cadbury and Datuk Lat enjoys a special place in the hearts of our Malaysian consumers for over 40 years,” said Mondelez Malaysia chocolates category manager Nikhil Nicholas.

The new Cadbury Dairy Milk Kopi C is available from now until September 30 in major supermarkets and hypermarkets with a recommended selling price of RM8.50 for a 165g bar and RM37 for a limited-edition gift box illustrated by Datuk Lat available exclusively on Shopee.