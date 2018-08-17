Rafizi his own man, Anwar says

Anwar denied allegations that he was 'acting desperately' to become the next prime minister by leveraging on Rafizi. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli is known to speak out without fear or favour and is not easily influenced by others, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim explained today ahead of the party’s internal election.

Anwar denied allegations that he was “acting desperately” to become the next prime minister by leveraging on Rafizi, insisting that the former Pandan MP acts independently.

“As a public intellectual himself, he is not that cheap to be used by any personality.

“He expressed his own personal view, some I agree with, some I don't agree with,“ he told reporters.

