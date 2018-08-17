Star Media Group’s profit soars in H1 2018

The Star Media Group's biggest contributor — its print and digital segment — reported a profit-before-tax of RM19.33 million as compared to RM11.06 million last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Star Media Group Bhd’s saw an five-fold increase in its net profit to RM12.7 million for the first half of 2018, as compared to the previous year, when it took cost-saving measure and made improvements to its print and digital businesses.

Its biggest contributor — the print and digital segment — reported a profit-before-tax of RM19.33 million as compared to RM11.06 million last year, while its event and exhibition segments saw increased profit-before-tax of RM2.89 million from RM50,000 a year ago due to higher revenue of RM9.57 million and better cost management.

The radio broadcasting segment garnered RM15.37 million in revenue while profit-before-tax came in at RM1.63 million, citing better cost management.

“The stronger bottom line in the first six months for the print and digital segment came amidst revenue decreasing by 12.7 per cent, largely due to the drop in momentum in advertisement spending after the general election.

“For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, revenue came in at RM208.5mil,” said a report by its paper The Star.

In the future, the group said it expects its print and digital segments to perform better this year compared to last year, due to better cost management and robust revenue growth from the digital segment.