Be fair and refund paid AES summons, Ka Siong tells Putrajaya

Wee said Pakatan should be fair to all and not just reward those who have not paid the AES fines. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the Pakatan Harapan government should be fair and refund those who have paid their automated enforcement system (AES) summons after it announced that all unpaid fines prior to Aug 31 will be cancelled.

The Ayer Hitam MP said the PH government should be fair to all and not just reward those who have not paid the AES fines, but also those who have paid.

“PKR and DAP had always called for AES to be abolished in the past as they said its cruel and just a tool to get more money from the people.

“I’m surprised the PH government has now decided to continue with AES system and even said there will be no more discounts unlike what the previous government did,” he said in a statement here today.

Wee pointed out that Lim Guan Eng when he was the Penang Chief Minister had famously banned the AES from being implemented in the state.

“He (Lim) not only insisted that the AES system should be abolished but also all fines that people have already paid should be refunded.

“I’m sure many PH leaders would be happy to hear that the AES summons will be cancelled. I have no problem with this as it is the government’s decision but you must be fair to all.

“If you want to forgive those who have not paid, you should refund those who have paid. Lim Guan Eng who is now Finance Minister should now keep his word. He is certainly in a position to push for this,” he said.

Wee said if the government failed to do this, it would send out the wrong message to citizens.

The Ministry of Transport had earlier today announced that all unpaid AES summons prior to Aug 31 this year will be cancelled, as it will enforce a new module by September 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the total of summons issued up to date was 3.1 million cases, worth RM435 million.