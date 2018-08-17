Anwar says ‘not a lackey’, free to air own views

Anwar insisted that as one of the leaders of Pakatan, he is free to air his personal views on matters of the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — PKR incoming president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured the public today Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has his full support in leading the country.

Despite that, Anwar insisted that as one of the leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH), he is free to air his personal views on matters of the state.

“I give my full confidence to Tun Dr Mahathir to lead this country without hindrance.

“But I can express my views of course, as I am not a lackey but one of the leaders,” he said at a press conference after meeting national laureates and academics in his office here today.

MORE TO COME