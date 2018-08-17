Anwar tells MPs to brush up on Bahasa Malaysia

Anwar says he has received negative feedback on some MPs’ poor command of the national language. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have criticised MPs, telling them to buck up when it comes to using Bahasa Malaysia, especially in the Parliament.

The PKR incoming president said he received comments and feedback on some MPs’ weak mastery of the national language, following a meeting with national laureates and academics today.

“I received some comments on the mastery level of Bahasa [Malaysia] in Parliament which some view as weak and even impolite.

“MPs need to have better mastery of the Bahasa [Malaysia] in Parliament. Currently the level of quality is not up to par,” he said.

MORE TO COME