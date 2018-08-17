Runaway RapidKL bus driver was high on meth during rampage, says KL police chief

K A car damaged by the speeding RapidKL bus. ― Picture via social media UALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Police today revealed that the RapidKL bus driver who rammed through at least seven cars along Jalan Ampang was high on methamphetamines.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a urine screening done on the 32-year-old suspect saw him test positive for drugs.

“Our initial investigations show he was under the influence of drugs during the incident

“A drug test showed that he tested positive for meth,” he said.

Mazlan said the suspect is currently under police custody, with joint investigations being conducted by Kuala Lumpur and Selangor contingent police.

Last night, a one-minute-plus video clip that went viral on social media showed the bus weaving through traffic and crashing into vehicles.

An initial report stated that the bus driver was apparently fleeing from an accident he caused earlier.

MORE TO COME