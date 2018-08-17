‘The Alienist’ cast to reunite for sequel ‘The Angel of Darkness’

Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans’ characters in ‘The Alienist’ investigated a series of murders in 19th century New York. — Screengrab from YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning will be reuniting for the sequel to The Alienist.

According to Variety, TV network TNT has ordered The Angel of Darkness, a new limited series based on the novel that was a sequel to Caleb Carr’s The Alienist.

The Angel of Darkness is being produced by Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin and Cary Joji Fukunaga will serve as executive producers.

The Alienist followed Bruhl, Evans, and Fanning’s characters as they investigate a series of murders in 19th century New York.

It is currently nominated for two Primetime Emmys: For best limited series and best cinematography in a limited series or movie.