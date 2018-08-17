Assemblyman urges social media users to help cancer patient locate family

Lee appealed to social media users to help locate Khoo's next-of-kin. — Picture courtesy of Howard Lee’s office

IPOH, Aug 17 — The office of Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee is reaching out to social media users to help locate the next-of-kin of a former otak-otak (grilled fish cake) seller who has been admitted to hospital for cancer treatment.

Lee said his office was informed about 68-year-old Khoo Lian Choon by his neighbours last week.

“The neighbours told us that Khoo was staying alone and his house was unhygienic,” he told Malay Mail when contacted here today.

Upon being alerted to Khoo’s situation, Lee together with the help of neighbours rushed him to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun where he had been admitted since Saturday (Aug 11).

“Doctors treating Khoo said he was suffering from stage four lung cancer which has since spread to his brain. Initially, he resisted to be sent to the hospital but after much coaxing, he relented,” added Lee.

Lee said he was helping Khoo to locate his three children.

“One of the neighbour said they tried contacting one of Khoo’s grandchild in Penang but it was not fruitful.

“Our next hope is to get in touch with his children directly,” he added.

From information gathered from Khoo’s neighbours, he has two sons and a daughter.

“One of his sons is an architect in Australia while the location of his two other children is unknown,” he said.

Khoo’s current address is number 44, Jalan Chew Sin Onn, Taman Hoover here.

Those with information on Khoo’s children can contact 012-5323981 (Lai) or 016-4509602 (Lee’s service centre).

“Help me to connect Khoo with his children,” appealed Lee.