‘Crazy Rich Asians’ pulls US$5m on opening day in N. America

Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh attend SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight with the Cast of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ New York August 15, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Crazy Rich Asians opened to a solid US$5 million (RM20.5 million) at the Wednesday box office in North America, The Hollywood Reporter said today.

This puts the Jon M. Chu-directed rom-com on course for a five-day debut in the US$25 million range.

The modestly budgeted US$30 million film is based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.

Crazy Rich Asians is about an Asian-American New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's wealthy and tradition-bound family of Chinese descent.

It is the first Hollywood studio movie since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club to feature a large Asian cast.

The film opens in Malaysia on August 22.