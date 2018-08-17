Teresa Kok to promote palm oil, rubber and timber on China trade mission

Kok will lead an economic, promotion and investment mission to Beijing and Guangzhou later this month. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok will be part of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official delegation to China, to promote Malaysia’s palm oil, rubber and timber.

In a statement, the ministry said the prime minister would witness the signing of three memorandum of understandings on Aug 20, involving palm oil and rubber.

On Aug 21-24, Kok would lead an economic, promotion and investment mission to Beijing and Guangzhou to promote Malaysia’s commodities, explore market and investment opportunities, industry collaborations between private sectors, as well as, address trade and investment issues.

The minister would hold several high-level bilateral discussions including, among others, with China’s Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, China’s Minister of General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and President of the Chinese Nutrition Society Prof Dr Yang Yuexin.

“Apart from meeting government officials, she will also attend a networking dinner on Aug 22 in Beijing with representatives from China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation, Sinograin Oil Corporation and China Chamber of Commerce for Foodstuff and Native Produce.

“The meeting is aimed at strengthening the network with the state-owned enterprises which are major importers of palm oil in China,” the statement added.

On Aug 23, Kok would arrive in Guangzhou to visit FGV China Oils Ltd Co for an insight of its operations in China, as well as, have a networking dinner with Chinese rubber automotive component members to explore possible collaboration between companies from both countries in the manufacturing of rubber automotive parts in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, her visit to the Louvre International Exhibition Centre and Riccione Furniture Industry would provide an overview of China’s furniture secto with the aim of promoting bilateral trade and cooperation in the furniture industry. — Bernama