Pakatan’s achievements in 100 days get 'low marks' from Sarawak politicians

Masing lamented the PH government’s failure to return Sarawak state’s rights. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 17 — Sarawak politicians gave poor ratings for Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on its 100 days in office following their win over incumbent Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election on May 9.

“I give PH government a score of 20 per cent at best, as they failed to honour most of its election pledges within 100 days,” Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing said.

Masing, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, said the PH government’s failure to return Sarawak state’s rights show they don’t care about it.

“I don’t think PH is interested in returning Sarawak’s rights, despite their pledge made to the people during the election,” he said.

State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo agreed with Masing that Pakatan’s promises made to Sarawak relating to MA63 were not fulfilled.

“They have done nothing except to fool us again with the setting up of a Special Malaysia Agreement 1963 Committee,” Soo said, referring to the announcement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong recently.

She said that the committee serves no purpose since MA63, being an international treaty, was signed and sealed 55 years ago.

She said Pakatan also failed to revert Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution that would put Sarawak back to its original status as one of the three components of the Federation of Malaysia.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) secretary general Anthony Nais, however, said the only consolation for Pakatan was the dislodging of Datuk Seri Najib Razak as prime minister, fulfilling one of its election promises.

“But the promises of fuel subsidy, 20 per cent oil royalty to Sarawak, among others, are yet to materialise,” he said.

He, however, did admit that some delays are still acceptable given the fact that the previous administration had done so much damage to the country and economy.

Civil movement Dayak National Congress (DNC) president Paul Raja said that the PH government has fulfilled many of its promises.

He praised PH government for getting rid of the Goods and Services Tax, repelling the Anti-Fake News Act, reviewing mega projects and implementing EPF contributions for housewives.

He said efforts to fulfill other promises are in progress, including the investigation into 1MDB scandal, petrol subsidy is still under consideration and returning the rights of Sarawak and Sabah under MA63.