Disney stands by decision to axe James Gunn from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Gunn was fired from the project nearly a month ago when dozens of Gunn’s tweets from nearly a decade ago came to light. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Disney and Marvel are standing by their decision to not reinstate James Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The decision came following a meeting between Gunn and studio chairman Alan Horn, Variety reported yesterday.

It is understood that Horn decided to take the meeting “to clear the air” with Gunn.

Sources told Variety that although the meeting was “civil and professional”, Horn stood by his decision to not reinstate Gunn as director.

The third Guardians movie will reportedly still use Gunn’s script when it goes into production.

Sources also told Variety that Marvel president Kevin Feige was out of town and unable to attend.

However, Feige stands by the studio’s decision to not bring back Gunn for the third instalment.

Gunn was fired from the project nearly a month ago when dozens of Gunn’s tweets from nearly a decade ago came to light.

The tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011, joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia.

The studio acted quickly to remove Gunn from directing the third instalment, believing the comments were unacceptable in the Me Too era and were not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image.

Since then, support for Gunn has been widespread, especially from the Guardians cast.

Cast members including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana asked for Gunn to be reinstated in an open letter.

Gunn directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was slated for 2020 but this might change yet since a new director has yet to be found.