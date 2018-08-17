Imran Khan set for victory as Pakistan MPs vote on new PM

Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad July 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 — Pakistani lawmakers will vote for a new prime minister today, with World Cup cricket hero and election winner Imran Khan expected to become the nuclear-armed country’s new leader-in-waiting after weeks of working to form a coalition.

A simple majority in the vote, due to take place in the lower house of parliament on Friday afternoon, will bring Khan one step closer to power ahead of a swearing-in ceremony set for Saturday.

Khan won the July 25 election, but did not have enough seats for an outright majority, forcing him to partner with smaller parties and independents in order to form a government.

His only challenger is Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the ousted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who is not believed to have the necessary votes.

The election was branded “Pakistan’s dirtiest”, after widespread claims in the months leading up to it that the powerful military was trying to fix the playing field against the PML-N and in Khan’s favour.

Rival parties have alleged “blatant” vote-rigging. The army and Khan have denied the claims. — AFP