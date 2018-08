Loke said the total of summons issued up to date was 3.1 million cases, worth RM465 million. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The Ministry of Transport today announced that all unpaid automated enforcement system (AES) summons prior to August 31 this year will be cancelled, as it will enforce a new module by September 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the total of summons issued up to date was 3.1 million cases, worth RM465 million.

“The government has agreed not to collect all outstanding AES summonses up to September 1, as all of it will be cancelled,” said.

