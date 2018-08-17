Bursa stays positive at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is moderately higher at mid-afternoon with ongoing support from buyers. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bursa Malaysia was moderately higher mid-afternoon, spurred by ongoing buying activities in selected heavyweights and lower liners led by Maybank, dealers said.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.90 points better at 1,783.17 from yesterday's close of 1,777.27. The index opened 3.37 points firmer at 1,780.64.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 438 to 370 with 415 unchanged, 658 untraded and 30 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.37 billion units valued at RM1.09 billion.

A dealer said global equity markets improved following the planned lower-level talks on the trade tension between the United States and China later this month.

Meanwhile on the local front, investors were still analysing the latest second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth which was recorded at 4.5 per cent.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.80, Public Bank was flat at RM24.48, Tenaga lost two sen to RM15.72, Petronas Chemicals fell three sen to RM9.21 while CIMB improved two sen to RM5.90.

Of actives, QES added two sen to 26.5 sen, KAB advanced 3.5 sen to 29 sen and Inari eased 11 sen to RM2.29.

Among top gainers, BAT was up 66 sen at RM36.00, MPI advanced 30 sen to RM12.10 and Petronas Dagangan increased 18 sen to RM26.78.

The FBM Emas Index recovered 41.31 points to 12,620.05, the FBMT100 Index increased 39.51 points to 12,387.53 and the FBM 70 gained 43.51 points to 15,381.98.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 40.04 points at 12,771.89 and the FBM Ace perked 22.84 points to 5,5545.88.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 21.39 points firmer at 17,410.61, the Plantation Index was up 14.78 points at 7,586.42 and the Industrial Index perked 4.77 points to 3,229.02. — Bernama