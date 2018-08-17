Cops arrest runaway RapidKL bus driver

The seven vehicles were badly damaged after the bus crashed into them as the driver weaved the vehicle through traffic at about 8pm following the accident in front of the Risda building. ― Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The police have arrested a RapidKL stage bus driver undergoing treatment at the Ampang Hospital after he crashed into seven vehicles apparently while fleeing from an accident in Jalan Ampang last night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said today the driver was being treated for a head injury.

“The driver has been subjected to a urine test and the sample has been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The seven vehicles were badly damaged after the bus crashed into them as the driver weaved the vehicle through traffic at about 8pm following the accident in front of the Risda building.

A video clip of one minute 37 seconds duration on the bus weaving through traffic and crashing into vehicles had gone viral on social media.

Zulkefly dismissed as untrue a viral social media message that the driver had died.

He said the driver was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital today.

Zulkefly said the police would conduct an investigation if the driver lodged a report that he was assaulted.

No passengers were in the bus during the incident, he added. — Bernama