iKon and Winner coming to KL in Oct

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Korean groups iKON and Winner have confirmed their long-rumoured concerts in Kuala Lumpur.

The gigs will take place on the same weekend in October.

According to a report by Star Online, the iKON 2018 Continue Tour will take place on October 13 (Saturday).

This will be followed by the Winner 2018 Everywhere Tour on October 14 (Sunday).

Both concerts are slated to take place at Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam from 6pm.

Tickets to each concert are priced at RM693, RM673, RM573, RM483, RM373 and RM273, the news portal added.

But if you are 18 and below, you are entitled to enjoy a special rate of RM98 for tickets priced at RM273 for both of these shows.

Tickets for iKON’s concert go on sale from August 23 at noon at TicketCharge, while tickets to Winner’s show start selling at 2pm on the same day.