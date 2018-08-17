Negri Sembilan records 2,192 HFMD cases to date

S. Veerapan said the number of cases indicated that there had been an increase of 258.8 per cent compared to 611 cases recorded in the same period last year. ― Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 17 — The Negri Sembilan Health Department recorded a total of 2,192 cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases (HFMD) to date this year, said the state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He said the number of cases indicated that there had been an increase of 258.8 per cent compared to 611 cases recorded in the same period last year.

“The distribution of HFMD cases by districts to date is 1,512 cases in Seremban, Port Dickson (169), Jempol (161), Kuala Pilah (119), Rembau (100), Jelebu (71) and Tampin (60).

“In the 33rd week until yesterday, the number of HFMD cases registered in Negri Sembilan was 19 cases compared with 102 cases registered in week 31. A total of eight cases were reported in Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah (four), Jempol (three), Tampin and Rembau with two cases each,” he said in a statement here today.

Veerapan said seven pre-schools and nurseries are still closed due to HFMD.

The five nurseries that were closed were Taska Little Bugs Education Mantin, Nilai and Taska Permata Perpaduan Taman Temiang Jaya and Taska Kolej Mara in Seremban, Taska Permata Negara Kampung Mengkan, Kuala Klawang, Jelebu and Taska Permata Kemas Kampung Bukit Perah in Jempol.

The two preschools that were still closed were Tabika Permata Perpaduan in Seremban and Pasti Ar-Raudhah Bahau in Jempol.

Veerapan said a Town Hall Meeting (THM) session was held to give an overview of HFMD to the teachers of preschools under the Negri Sembilan Education Department, private nursery operators and teachers in curbing the disease. — Bernama