‘Problematic’ Rumawip projects will be reported to the MACC, says FT minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The implementation of the Federal Territories Affordable Homes Project (Rumawip) that allegedly fails to comply with the government’s procedures will be reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said a study by the special committee showed that several projects were found to be dubious, but some of the projects could be continued because they were not problematic.

For projects that required consultation, his ministry would meet with the developers to have a discussion.

“The outcome of the study after several meetings with the special committee to investigate the 97 projects found that there were projects that could continue, but there were also projects that should be negotiated and some that required detailed investigation,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest in a programme on Bernama News Channel here.

Khalid said the recommendation from the study would be presented to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Cabinet meeting today.

“If he says okay to our proposed recommendation, we will go ahead with the implementation.

“For those projects that require negotiation, we will meet the developer and discuss on suitable approaches we could take, including claiming back the land and return the developer’s deposits.”

“Reports will also be lodged on developers who are found to be not complying the prescribed procedures for further investigation,” he said.

Khalid said the previous government adopted the concept of closed tenders and direct negotiations for the implementation of the Rumawip projects, this could expose it to the possibility of corruption in project procurement.

Last July, the media reported that Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng called for the MACC to investigate the allegations of 64 government land sales by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to developers who allegedly did not comply with government procedures. — Bernama