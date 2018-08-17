Man nabbed for assaulting transgender woman

Discussions and controversies surrounding LGBTQ related topics have been on the rise since July when LGBTQ activist Numan Afifi resigned as Youth and Sports Ministry press officer due to his strong advocacy for the group. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 17 — Police today confirmed that an individual has been arrested for assaulting a transgender woman with a weapon in Seremban on Wednesday.

Seremban district deputy police chief Superintendent Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman told Malay Mail that police have obtained a five-day remand order on the suspect.

“One arrest was made while investigations suggest the others with the suspect was merely accompanying him.

“We have classified the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons,” Sulizimie said.

He said police started probing the incident after the 32-year-old victim’s brother lodged a police report.

Sulizimie said in the report the brother claimed that the victim was assaulted with a weapon and that the incident took place at Taman AST, Jalan Sungai Ujong in Seremban around 12.10am.

He said the suspect was picked up the following day and will be under police custody until Aug 21 to facilitate investigations.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment in Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban,” he said adding that the motive behind the incident is still under investigations.

Two days ago, Twitter user Regina Ibrahim tweeted that a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community had been physically assaulted by eight men in Negri Sembilan.

Adik Adik dipukul Lelaki 24 tahun di Negeri 9. Patah tulang rusuk dan rosak pundi kencing. Ditanya polis Kenapa?

Sebab meluat pondan.

Kita masih menanti lapuran penuh — Regina Ibrahim (@ReginaIbrahim5) August 15, 2018

The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries including several broken bones.

Transgender activist Nisha Ayub also posted about the assault on Facebook, and said: “Their reason for hitting her was because they did not like her.”

Nisha refused to disclose further information about the case as it was already being investigated by the police.

“I am just happy that the police are looking into the matter,” she said.

PELANGI Campaign, an LGBTIQ organisation also took to Twitter and claimed that the suspects had told investigators: “we just wanted to hit her.”

Two days ago, a trans woman was assaulted by 8 men in Negeri Sembilan. When the 8 men were asked by police why commit the crime the men said 'saja' nak pukul.



She is currently hospitalised, suffered broken ribs, backbone, and punctured spleen and in critical condition. — PELANGI Campaign (@pelangicampaign) August 15, 2018

The tweets have caught the attention of Malaysian social media users.

Twitter user @MierulTahir96 said Islamic teachings never advocates violence against any group, even in circumstances that they have done something wrong.

Memang betul dosa patut dibenci, tapi islam tak ada pulak galakkan guna kekerasan dekat mana mana golongan, even masa perang pun Rasulullah kata jangan apa apakan golongan kafir yang tak terlibat unless dia serang, rasanya tak perlu kot benci sampai pukul bunuh bagai — Mierul Tahir (@MierulTahir96) August 16, 2018

Another user said: “Everyone should realise that this is the end result of the hate we perpetuated online. As the majority, we have the power to stop the violence by stopping hatred.”

Two days ago, a trans woman was assaulted by 8 men in Negeri Sembilan. When the 8 men were asked by police why commit the crime the men said 'saja' nak pukul.



She is currently hospitalised, suffered broken ribs, backbone, and punctured spleen and in critical condition. — PELANGI Campaign (@pelangicampaign) August 15, 2018

PELANGI Campaign also reached out to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh for counteractive measures against the show of violence.

“You promised no discrimination, gender-based violence is a form of discrimination and we think and hope you will do everything in your power to ensure justice for her.”

Trans people are vulnerable to hate crime because of their visibility. @mparitbuntar @fuziah99 you promised no discrimination, gender based violence is a form of discrimination and we think and hope you will do everything in your power to ensure justice for her. — PELANGI Campaign (@pelangicampaign) August 15, 2018

Discussions and controversies surrounding LGBTQ related topics have been on the rise since July when LGBTQ activist Numan Afifi resigned as Youth and Sports Ministry press officer due to his strong advocacy for the group.

Another outcry took place when portraits of Nisha and another LGBTQ activist Pang Khee Teik was removed from a photography exhibition during the 2018 George Town Festival in Penang.

A doctor courted controversy for her open letter expressing disdain towards the LGBTQs.

Earlier this week, the question of which toilets should be used by transgendered women sparked off a debate.