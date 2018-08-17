Ipoh school makes 52-metre flag

Teachers and students of SMK Kampong Pasir Puteh in Perak created a 52-metre long Jalur Gemilang that will be put up from today until Malaysia Day on September 16 in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka Day celebration. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 17 — A school here produced a 52-metre Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with Malaysia’s 61st Merdeka Day celebration.

SMK Kampong Pasir Puteh principal Mohd Tahir Sastro said it took 110 Form Four students three days to complete the giant flag, which will be put up from today until Malaysia Day on September 16.

Speaking to reporters during the unfurling ceremony of the flag early this morning, Mohd Tahir said the idea came about as he wanted teachers and students to have a joint activity in conjunction with Merdeka.

“Such activity is important in inculcating the feelings of love and respect for the country,” he said, adding that the teachers and students involved showed full commitment when producing the flag.

The flag, added Mohd Tahir, would be hung at the school’s Arena Bestari, which is the school hall.

Aside from the giant flag, the school will also be having poem recitations, poster drawing, essay writing, and various other activities in conjunction with the Merdeka month.

The teacher in charge of the flag, Asmawi Nasir, said the students made the flag during art class.

He said the challenge when making the flag was drawing a total of 14 straight lines.

“The students had to ensure the measurement was right, as if it’s wrong, it will affect the final product,” he said.

The cost of making the flag, estimated to be RM400, was contributed by the school’s Parents Teachers Association and teachers club.