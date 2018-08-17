Bursa ends morning session higher

KL shares end trading in the morning session higher with some signs of strength from the opening. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today on continued buying momentum in selected heavyweights and lower liners led by Public Bank, dealers said.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.54 points better at 1,783.81 from yesterday's close of 1,777.27.

The index opened 3.37 points firmer at 1,780.64 and moved between 1,780.26 and 1,785.03 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 463 to 308 with 384 unchanged, 726 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.19 billion units valued at RM885.10 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd said as trade war concerns gradually subside, overnight US markets regained positivity, which lifted domestic sentiment.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,760 and 1,800 today. Downside supports are 1,760 and 1,709,” it said in a research note today.

On the local front, investors are still analysing the latest second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) which was recorded at 4.5 per cent.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB added two sen each to RM24.50 and RM5.90 respectively, Maybank was flat at RM9.79 while Tenaga fell two sen to RM15.72 and Petronas Chemicals dropped four sen to RM9.20.

Of actives, QES added two sen to 26.5 sen, KAB advanced 3.5 sen to 29 sen, AirAsia X rose half-a-sen to 35.5 sen and MRCB increased one sen to 84.5 sen.

Among top gainers, BAT was up 66 sen at RM36.00, MPI advanced 28 sen to RM12.08 and Petronas Dagangan increased 18 sen to RM26.78.

The FBM Emas Index rose 48.07 points to 12,626.81, the FBMT100 Index recovered 45.61 points to 12,393.63 and the FBM 70 improved 57.26 points to 15,395.73.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 50.28 points to 12,785.13 and the FBM Ace was 44.41 points higher at 5,567.45.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 19.32 points firmer at 17,408.54, the Plantation Index was up 21.02 points at 7,592.66 and the Industrial Index perked 6.64 points to 3,230.89. — Bernama