Relentless McTominay not resting on his laurels at Man United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will have to compete with the club's more established midfielders, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Aug 17 ― Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says he has a constant desire to impress and hopes that will help in establishing himself at the Premier League club's highly competitive squad.

The 21-year-old had a breakthrough season at United last term, when he made 23 appearances across all competitions, but he will have to compete with the club's more established midfielders, including Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

United's newest midfield addition Fred started in the club's 2-1 league win over Leicester City last weekend while McTominay was used as a second-half substitute.

“I could be 35 years old, move to a new football team and still wouldn't be established,” McTominay told United's website.

“Even if you're like Michael Carrick and you've won everything, you still have that hunger and want to impress everybody in every training session.

“That's just the way I've been brought up through the Academy – it's having that relentlessness to go and perform in every training session and every match. I need to kick on, I'm 21 years old and want to prove myself.”

United will be looking for their second league win in as many matches when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. ― Reuters