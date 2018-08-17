Nokia 2.1 with two-day battery life now available in Malaysia

The Nokia 2.1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Are you looking for a budget phone with long battery life? The Nokia 2.1 could be the device you’re looking for. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has officially announced the availability of the Nokia 2.1 in Malaysia.

For a retail price of RM415, the Nokia 2.1 combines a massive 4,000 mAh battery that can last for two days on a single charge, a 5.5-inch HD display and dual front-facing stereo speakers which are quite rare for an entry-level smartphone. Besides that, it also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD.

The Nokia 2.1 is running on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) which is a stripped-down version of Android that is designed to run on entry-level devices. This will provide a smooth Android experience for phone users with low specs. For taking pictures, the Nokia 2.1 offers an 8MP autofocus main shooter along with a LED flash and the front gets a 5MP fixed focus camera. If you want to know more about the Nokia 2.1, you can check out our post here.

Starting today, the entry-level device will be available at all authorised Nokia retailers nationwide. — SoyaCincau