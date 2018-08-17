Khairy: Malay restlessness real, but Umno must help bridge racial divide

Khairy says Umno must help the new administration bridge the growing racial polarisation stemming from Malay distrust of the multi-racial ruling coalition. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must acknowledge some of the concerns held by the country's ethnic majority and take steps to address them, Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

But the former youth and sports minister also said his party must help the new administration bridge the growing racial polarisation stemming from Malay distrust of the multi-racial ruling coalition.

“Some of their aspirations may be ridiculous but some of them are valid,” he told reporters here.

“So the new government has to acknowledge that the restlessness that has come out of it must be addressed.

“I think we must help this government tackle the problem Umno musn't exploit this,” he added.

Two pollsters recently released surveys that found racial division widening, with more than half of the country's Malays opposing PH rule.

One of the surveys also found Malay support for the appointment of minorities for key government posts significantly low, a reflection of the pervasive communal sentiment among the ethnic majority.

MORE TO COME