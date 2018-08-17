Meet the parents! Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai for ‘engagement party’

Jonas reportedly proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London. — AFP pic

MUMBAI, Aug 17 — Nick Jonas and his parents have been spotted in Mumbai.

The Jealous singer was snapped arriving at the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport last evening with his mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr in tow.

The Jonas patriarch was spotted carrying a big Tiffany & Co paper bag as he exited the terminal.

Of course, Tiffany’s is the jewellers that reportedly closed down London store for Jonas to buy an engagement ring for fiancée Priyanka Chopra.

It is understood that Jonas is bringing his parents to India for the first time to meet his bride-to-be’s family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.

Mail Online reported that Chopra’s family is hosting engagement celebrations this weekend, and the occasion will mark the first time that the two families have met ahead of the wedding.

Chopra has been in Mumbai where she is filming the film The Sky Is Pink based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died in 2015 at the age of 18.

Although never officially confirmed, US entertainment sites said that Jonas proposed to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London.

The couple have been linked ever since they walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala.