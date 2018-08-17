Motorists can claim for damages, Rapid Bus says after driver’s rampage in KL (VIDEO)

A RapidKL bus was seen speeding and swerving in traffic dangerously before colliding with several cars that were unable to avoid the oncoming bus. — Picture via Facebook/Adinsa Qilla

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Motorists involved in the smash-up at AU2 Keramat last night can file their damage claims with Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, its CEO Mohd Azam Omar said today.

He said the company has formed a committee to investigate the damage claims after one of its RapidKL bus drivers went on a rampage on the road and ploughed through several cars, including those on the opposite lane.

He said the bus driver is still hospitalised for treatment after the crash, adding that no one else was injured.

Mohd Azam said he regretted the incident and that his company will give its full cooperation with the police and other relevant authorities investigating the matter.

He confirmed that the bus was in good condition before the incident occured. He urged car owners who wish to claim for damages to submit relevant documents to email to: [email protected].

“We hope that the public does not make any speculation on the incident and will await the results of the investigations by the police,” he added.

A RapidKL bus driver wrecked several cars on the exit from Jalan Ampang to the Middle Ring Road 2 about 8pm yesterday while trying to escape from pursuers who had tailed him from Jalan Enggang AU2 in Keramat here after an earlier accident.