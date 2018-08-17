SST impact on inflation less than GST, say central bank chief

Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus at a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya June 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The impact of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) on the country’s inflation would be much smaller compared to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), says Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said this was because 52 per cent of the items in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket were subject to the GST, but only 28 per cent were subject to the SST under the old SST regime.

She told reporters this at a press conference on Malaysia’s second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth here, today. — Bernama