Netflix signs ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris for content push

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Netflix Inc has signed a deal with American television producer and writer Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s comedy show Black-ish, as the streaming giant diversifies its original content.
Emmy-nominated Barris will write and produce projects under his production company Khalabo Ink Society, the company said in a statement here yesterday.
The multi-year agreement is valued at about US$100 million (RM410.3 million), Variety reported, citing a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
Netflix, which has a string of successful original US shows such as Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things, has budgeted US$8 billion for programming in 2018.
With the deal, Barris — who also co-created America’s Next Top Model — joins a list of TV-hitmakers that Netflix has struck deals with including Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. — Reuters