Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said the BN anchor’s performance since the May 9 general election has been mediocre. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Umno earned a mere “pass” as an Opposition party from its own lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin on the 100th day after losing federal power.

The Rembau MP said the Barisan Nasional (BN) anchor’s performance since the May 9 general election has been mediocre.

“Our performance? Ok-lah. I wouldn’t say sterling nor would I say a total failure. I would say it’s a pass,” he told reporters after an art exhibition here.

