Khairy backs probe, says Umno doesn’t want to carry ‘1MDB carcass’ around

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin today voiced support for the government’s move to reopen investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

The former minister said an open probe into the state investment firm will also benefit his party, which lost significant support because of the fiasco.

“We too want to know the truth, we no longer want to carry the 1MDB carcass around,” the Rembau MP told reporters after launching an art event here.

The Dewan Rakyat approved the motion for its Public Accounts Committee to reopen investigations into the financial misappropriation scandal in the state investment fund and to publicly disclose its findings.

1MDB, the brainchild of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was also chaired its board, is now the subject of several domestic and international investigations.

Like Khairy, more Umno leaders have openly supported calls for total transparency in the investigation in a move seen as an attempt to distant the party from the scandal.

The Rembau MP who had been among Najib's fiercest defenders before PH took power, claimed today that many Umno leaders were kept in the dark about the affair.

“We didn't know the Cabinet had just the information that was given by the finance minister,” he said, referring to Najib.

Khairy also suggested that Najib had not shared all information pertaining to 1MDB when he conducted closed-door briefings to Umno leaders.

“There were other developments but during those times we were not privy to some information,” he said.

Najib was also the finance minister then, and had total control over 1MDB's operations.

He has been charged with several counts of money laundering offences and criminal breach of trust in relation to allegations that he had received RM42 million worth of stolen money from a 1MDB subsidiary.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.