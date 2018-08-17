Bank Negara revises 2018 GDP lower to 5pc

A general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has revised downwards the country’s full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2018 to five per cent from the 5.5-6.0 per cent projected earlier due to prolonged disruptions in oil and gas production, and low production in the agriculture sector.

BNM Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, however, said growth was supported by strong business and consumer sentiments, strong consumer spending due to the tax holiday from June to August, and expansion in manufacturing production capacity.

She said this at a press conference on Malaysia’s second quarter GDP growth here today. — Bernama