Report: Malaysia believes China harbouring Jho Low

The US paper reported that the extradition of Low (pic) would be high on the agenda of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to China as he leaves today. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia believes that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is currently living freely in China, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The US paper reported that the extradition of Low, a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, would be high on the agenda of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to China as he leaves today.

“Current Malaysian officials said they expect China to negotiate hard over the deals and believe Beijing sees Mr. Low as a bargaining chip and won’t hand him over easily,” WSJ said.

Malaysia does not have an extradition treaty with China.

“Malaysia’s new government suspects Mr. Low helped arrange infrastructure projects, financed by China, from which funds were diverted to cover debts owed by 1MDB,” said WSJ, quoting a former Malaysian official who worked in the prime minister’s office said.

Some of those deals fell under China’s One Belt, One Road economic initiative.

The Pakatan Harapan government has suspended at least three Chinese infrastructure projects — the East Coast Rail Line project and two gas pipeline projects.