Kyoto’s % Arabica Coffee confirms Singapore store, Malaysia next?

Will % Arabica Coffee be opening in Malaysia soon? — Picture via Instagram/Arabica.Coffee

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 — Instagrammers’ favourite % Arabica Coffee is set to open its first store in Singapore.

But don’t worry Malaysian fans, you won’t have to travel down south or as far as Yasaka Pagoda in Kyoto for your fix.

If a Straits Times report is to be believed, Malaysian expansion plans are already in place — although no other details are known at the time of writing.

Other possible sites of future % Arabica Coffee stores in South-east Asia include Indonesia and Thailand.

On Wednesday, the Kyoto coffee chain posted on its official Instagram account a photo of its first location in Singapore — 56 Arab Street — with an accompanying caption calling it their “lovely first location” on the island republic.

It is understood that the store will likely begin operations in about four months’ time.