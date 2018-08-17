Pakatan’s 100-day rule: Through the eyes of those in and out of power

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government is trying very hard to meet their target. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government reached its 100th day today, with much of the tumult and uncertainties that followed the power transition post-May 9 partially addressed as the new government settled into office.

For political leaders, regardless from which side of the divide, life after the 14th general election has been decidedly different.

So what do they personally feel about it? Here are their thoughts:

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR, Pandan)

“When we were in the Opposition, we didn’t have enough information to know exactly how to face the problems (of the past). And then we found out how deep the problem is. I am not giving excuses... I know that we have not really met our target yet but we are trying very hard.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (PKR, Gombak)

“We have achieved a certain level of success to fulfill the aspirations of the people but there are also some issues that we need to address, some legal matters that need to be addressed before we can implement (our election pledges). But we will certainly fulfill our commitments.”

Steven Sim says while the challenge is big, the spirit of Malaysians to rebuild our country is bigger. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim (PKR — Deputy Youth and Sports Minister)

“We have inherited a whole bunch of problems, some of which to be honest, we didn’t anticipate. For example, the enormous debt. But in these past 100 days, I realised that Malaysians want this New Malaysia to succeed. It is no longer merely a Pakatan Harapan project, but a Malaysian Project. So while the challenge is big, the spirit of Malaysians to rebuild our country is bigger.”

Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa (PKR — Deputy Rural Development Minister)

“As ministers and deputy ministers, we are all quickly learning how to govern. How to answer questions in Parliament for example instead of raising questions. But most importantly, we are all quickly learning and managing the process of implementing PH’s reform agenda.”

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching (DAP — Deputy Education Minister)

“I have learned more about governance and administration. Never before was I exposed to so much valuable information. It’s been a wonderful learning process. People’s expectations are high, so we need to find out the issues in the system and formulate solutions in the shortest time possible. Figuring out a way to solve people’s problems using a solution-oriented approach is my top priority.”

Batu MP P. Prabakaran (Independent)

“Most of the MPs are still fresh and new. We are learning fast to help people and implement new policies. The leadership of Pakatan Harapan is about trying to create more leaders. It is not practising a ‘boss-like’ system like Barisan Nasional.”

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa Annuar says the ideologies of DAP becoming stronger in Pakatan each day. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Umno secretary-general)

“It is obvious PH is influenced by DAP. Up to today, we see no significance from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). But we see the ideologies of DAP becoming stronger each day. The focus now is seen as if they only want to take revenge and not deliver their election promises.”

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Umno supreme council member)

“There has not been much analysis to come up with their (manifesto) proposals for the first 100 days. We (at BN) have been saying that it is not fiscally sustainable (to dish out some of their election promises). First thing you have to do is deliver promises. Delivering promises is a serious thing.”

Former MIC president and federal minister Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam

“Malaysia Baharu is a political slogan without a definition. Many Malaysians have their own notion of Malaysia Baharu according to their individual hopes and aspirations. It is important that the government very clearly defines Malaysia Baharu so that the expectations of all Malaysians are in sync.”

Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Sivarraajh Chandran (MIC Youth chief)

“It’s the same Malaysia. Only difference is the new government ruling the country after giving mountains of hope to the people. I certainly hope new government will eradicate corruption among civil servants and politicians. It bad for country’s image and progress. Other than that it’s still early to judge the new government as they are busy finding faults of previous government.”

Pengerang MP, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (Barisan Nasional)

“It’s good that then-Opposition (PH) is now the government, for them to understand how it is to run a government. It’s not that easy, there are lots of things to evaluate especially in a multi-racial and multi-religious country. Maybe for them to understand many things will not be so easy.”

Former finance minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani

“This so-called Malaysia Baharu is giving new roles to both sides of the political divide to experience new things the previous Opposition are now experiencing governing and I think they realised running a government is not that simple and straightforward. Whatever it is, given a time for the government and Opposition to adjust to their new roles, the country will ultimately benefit from this transparency.”

Abdul Rahman Dahlan says there is growing uneasiness among the rakyat on the cost of living which is yet to be reduced by PH as they promised. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Former minister in the prime minister department, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan

“PH govt should start focusing on governing. The country is facing serious economic issues such as reduced revenue and cash flow due to PH’s insistence to scrap GST even before implementation of SST was done. This step alone cost the government billions of ringgit which affected its cash flow. There is also growing uneasiness among the rakyat on the cost of living which is yet to be reduced by PH as they promised.”

Former Johor mentri besar, Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin

“Based on the actions of the current government, we can see that there are a number of practices that hamper the process of becoming a good government. Unless and until the current government can deal with their bad habits, they will never be able to fulfill their promises. Stop blaming and start governing.”