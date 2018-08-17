Why US Asians are paying for people to watch ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, visit Build to discuss the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in New York August 14, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — More than 200 individuals and organisations across the United States have bought out cinemas, organised group screenings, or bought tickets for others to see Crazy Rich Asians.

The movement to ensure that the new rom-com is seen by as many people as possible was started by Asian-Americans working in Silicon Valley, the BBC reported.

Dubbed the #GoldOpen campaign, it reflects the desire expressed by many Asian-Americans for the film have a “gold open” at the box office.

The film, which opened in the US on Wednesday, is forecast for a US$26 million (RM106.7 million) five-day debut, according to Variety, up from a US$20 million forecast a few weeks ago.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness about the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood — which was acknowledged by the film’s lead actor, Henry Golding.

It's not just a movie anymore, it's something so much more important #GoldOpen. You guys ROCK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H99XxbjKU3 — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) August 14, 2018

Screenings have already taken place in cities such as LA, New York and Houston.

This isn't the first time such a campaign has happened.

In January 2017. a crowd-funding campaign successfully raised over US$10,000 to pay for young people to see the film Hidden Figures.

The Black Panther challenge also started earlier this year, aiming to get young black people to see the film in New York.

The last Hollywood studio film featuring a large Asian cast was The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

Crazy Rich Asians is about an Asian-American New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy and tradition-bound family of Chinese descent is based on the 2013 best-selling book of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

The film opens in Malaysia on August 22.