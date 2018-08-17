Bursa stays higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 442 to 247 with 340 unchanged, 852 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today on continued buying activities in selected heavyweights and lower liners led by CIMB, dealers said.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.58 points higher at 1,782.85 from Thursday’s close of 1,777.27.

The index opened 3.37 points firmer at 1,780.64.

Volume stood at 921.03 million units valued at RM574.80 million.

A dealer said the higher index was supported by the improved US and European stock markets overnight, while some investors await the announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia on the country’s second-quarter economic growth report today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.79 and RM24.48 respectively, Tenaga eased two sen to RM15.72, Petronas Chemicals fell four sen to RM9.20 while CIMB rose two sen to RM5.90.

Of actives, QES added two sen to 26.5 sen, while Greenyield and MMAG gained one sen each to 18 sen and 28.5 sen.

Among top gainers, BAT was up 66 sen at RM36.00, MPI advanced 24 sen to RM12.04 and HLBank increased 14 sen to RM19.28.

The FBM Emas Index rose 40.72 points to 12,619.45, the FBMT100 Index recovered 37.21 points to 12,385.23 and the FBM 70 improved 40.17 points to 15,378.64.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 42.11 points to 12,776.96 and the FBM Ace was 41.89 points higher at 5,564.93.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 38.77 points firmer at 17,427.98, the Plantation Index was up 9.01 points at 7,580.65 and the Industrial Index perked 7.43 points to 3,231.68. — Bernama