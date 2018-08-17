Adwoa Aboah and Hadid sisters strike a pose for Fendi

Fendi enlisted Gigi Hadid along with Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah and Abbey Lee for its 2018 fall-winter campaign. — AFP pic

MILAN, Aug 17 — Fendi has recruited four renowned top models — Adwoa Aboah, Abbey Lee, and Gigi and Bella Hadid — for its 2018-2019 fall-winter campaign, which highlights the Italian fashion house’s knowhow and brand DNA.

With the new campaign, Fendi pays homage to its heritage and tailoring knowhow, spotlighting the urban femininity of today’s strong and determined woman.

For the campaign, creative director Karl Lagerfeld tapped three models close to the fashion house, Adwoa Aboah, Bella and Gigi Hadid, who featured in Fendi’s 2018 fall-winter show in Milan, and Australian actress and model Abbey Lee.

Directed by Lagerfeld in person, the studio-shot campaign presents the four muses before a simple white backdrop and minimal decor. The models present the main pieces in the new collection, which is feminine, modern, urban and occasionally inspired by masculine touches. The fashion house’s graphic heritage is also strongly represented, with extensive use of the famous Fendi logo.

Internationally renowned models, Bella and Gigi Hadid are much sought after for catwalk shows, and even more in demand for advertising campaigns. A Dior Beauty ambassador, Bella recently featured in the latest campaign for Versace. Not one to linger in her sibling’s shadow, this year her sister Gigi has taken centrestage in campaigns for Missoni and Moschino, and posed for the 2019 Pirelli calendar shot by Albert Watson.

Voted “Model of the Year” at the 2017 Fashion Awards, Adwoa Aboah’s rise to fame is nothing short of dramatic. The British top model and activist has featured on the covers of the world’s most prestigious fashion magazines, and regularly features in shows and shoots for such brands as Burberry, Miu Miu and Chanel.

Though less visible on catwalks, Abbey Lee is nonetheless in high demand, especially in advertising campaigns. The Australian has recently featured in images for Calvin Klein, Rag & Bone, Agent Provocateur, and Kenzo. — AFP-Relaxnews