Pininfarina to reveal its luxury 250mph all-electric hypercar at Pebble Beach

The interior of the Pininfarina PF0. — Handout via AFP

MILAN, Aug 17 — Automobili Pininfarina has announced that it will be presenting a full-scale design concept of its luxury electric hypercar — codenamed PFO — at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, ahead of its official unveiling at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2019.

Pebble Beach, one of the year’s most prestigious automotive events, will once again play host to Pininfarina, the well-known Italian car design firm and coachbuilder for Ferrari, amongst other brands. But this time, the company is presenting its own car brand.

Pininfarina has plans to design and manufacture a series of luxury all-electric hypercars. 150 models will be manufactured and handcrafted in Italy, starting with the PFO, which is slated to launch in 2020.

The PFO — inspired by famous Pininfarina cars such as the Cisitalia, Modulo and Sintesi — is in its final design stages and the company has begun teasing images of the luxury vehicles through renderings.

The latest of these show an ultra-minimalist interior, with all the focus on a carbon-clad steering wheel — stamped with the Pininfarina emblem — with hand-sized screens on either side. Red LED lighting lines the driver’s door, the dashboard and the passenger’s side for an enclosed and futuristic feel.

The all-electric hyper will have a carbon-fibre body, and Pininfarina is promising extraordinary performance: A 0-62mph time of less than two seconds, a top speed of over 250mph (400km/h) and a potential zero-emissions range of over 300 miles, or up to 500 km.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “Numerous design icons from Pininfarina’s incredible history have won awards at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so I am excited to present a future Pininfarina classic to prospective owners in close proximity to this famous event These special VIP previews mean that future PF0 owners, most of whom will undoubtedly own numerous modern and historic classics, have an opportunity right now to be part of the birth of the company and their hypercar.” — AFP-Relaxnews