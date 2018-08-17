Tomorrow is America's 2018 top wedding day, with cost near US$2b

Finding the perfect wedding dress for the big day is often one of the more difficult task. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 17 — Tomorrow is the most popular wedding day of the year in US, according to data released by the Knot. Almost 30,000 couples are set to marry, with associated guests spending an estimated US$1 billion (RM4.1 billion) on gifts and attire for the happy events, the site says.

In advance of this very hectic day, the multiplatform wedding-planning brand (part of XO Group Inc) released its 2018 Guest Study on Tuesday, revealing average attendee expenses per wedding, as well as factors contributing to whether invitees accept or decline, and the thinking behind choosing an appropriate gift.

Per the Knot’s membership data, 28,633 weddings are scheduled for Aug 18 in the US.

“A lot of couples picked it for the significance of the date, it’s a palindrome month—8-1-8-1-8,” says Ivy Jacobson, senior editor at the Knot. She also notes that summer and early fall months are the sweet spot for couples planning a wedding, generally because of weather concerns.

An average of 136 guests per wedding will attend this weekend’s celebrations. Each of those estimated 3.9 million guests will, on average, spend US$261 on the event, including the gift, attire, and accessories, adding up to a US$1 billion weekend — and that’s without travel costs.

In general, guests who travel spend an average of US$901 for the event total, including costs for accommodations, travel, gifts, attire, and accessories; members of the wedding party spend US$928.

While those last two numbers are similar, Jacobson says it’s worth taking into account the extra costs involved for those in the wedding party. “You have the additional cost of the bachelor/bachelorette party, engagement party, bridal shower on top, so the cost goes up from there,” she says.

Of the 1,337 qualified responses (recruited via Facebook) for the study, 83 per cent represented guests invited to attend a wedding celebration, with 17 percent serving as members of a wedding party. The demographic breakdown of responders was 89 per cent female vs 11 per cent male.

A national survey released in March by Bankrate.com found similar results, with the total average spend—including travel—on someone else’s happiness being US$728; in the Northeast that number spiked to US$1,070.

So while you may be invited to fewer weddings, expenses are rising.

“There can be some sticker shock at first,” says Jacobson. “But if you are choosing to spend this money, this person is important to you in some way, and people are excited to celebrate.” Overall, 70 per cent of those surveyed by the Knot said they enjoyed the last wedding they attended, especially if it was well-organised.

When considering an RSVP, guests said their relationship to the couple was the most important factor regarding attendance (71 per cent). Other considerations included date (50 per cent), cost of travel (40 per cent), whether their children were also invited (42 per cent), and if they received a plus-one option (34 per cent).

As for that all-important gift? Thirty-four per cent of the Knot study responders said they purchase items off couples’ registries, with 29 per cent gifting cash or a check, and 10 per cent proffering gift cards.

On average, members of the wedding party spend US$107 on the gift, while wedding guests spend US$88. The following five items rank as the most popular gifts for Knot-registered couples on Aug 18: The KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja blender, Dyson vacuum, iRobot Roomba, and an air fryer.

After Aug 18, Oct 6, ranks as the second most popular date in 2018, with 24,359 weddings planned on the Knot. For users of the site, September is the most popular month to exchange vows (165,157 weddings scheduled), ahead of October (152,521) and June (135,140).

Marking 22 years in the business this year, Jacobson says the Knot helps plan eight out of 10 weddings conducted in the US annually, listing the national average cost per wedding in 2017 at US$33,391. If you’re keeping track, that’s US$956 million more pumped into the wedding-industrial complex this weekend. — Bloomberg